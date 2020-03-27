Gunmen Kidnap Man After Forcing Wife To Cook Jollof Rice

Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta state has been thrown into confusion as gunmen suspected to be kidnappers whisked away a man simply identified as Joseph after allegedly making his wife cook jollof rice for them.

According to the wife, she and her husband were in the sitting room when they started hearing loud bangs on the window and on moving closer, a gun was pointed at the husband and ordered to open the door.

“We were in the house when we heard some noise from the window. They told my husband to open the window. When the window was opened, they pointed a gun at my husband and asked him to open the door.

“They brought my husband out in the rain and asked him to lie down and they took me inside and asked me to prepare rice for them, which I did. They took all my husband’s shoes, clothes, phones, ATM cards and all my jewellery.

“After preparing the jollof rice, they ordered me to dish it into a flask, which they took away with my husband to an unknown destination.

“I put a call through to the Divisional Police Officer of Okpanam, but the DPO said that he could not come as it was late.”

The woman noted that the persons, who attacked her family, were herders as they spoke in a language that sounded like Fulfulde.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident on Wednesday and said the command was making efforts to rescue the victim.

