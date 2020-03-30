Entertainment

He is Begging To Marry Me – Ifu Ennada Claims Kemen Is Dying To Be Her Man

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Former BBNaija housemate Iheme Faith Uloma popularly known as Ifu Ennada has taken to her Instagram page to allege that disqualified Big Brother Naija star, Kemen is “dying to marry her”.

The actress and reality TV star shared a throwback photo of herself with Kemen on her page with the caption;

Read Also: Why I Need To Get Myself A Sugar Daddy After Coronavirus Ends: Ifu Ennada

”Back when @kemenfitness wanted to die on my matter… He’s still begging me to accept his marriage proposal even with Coro in town.🥺😫 Kemen leave me na, I use God nam beg you, you’re just like a Brother to me, nothing more. “

Kemen wasted no time in responding saying that her toothbrush is in his house.

” See @ubifranklintriplemg as presiding bishop behind 😀😀😀. Meanwhile… @ifuennada this your toothbrush in my house should I uber it you you?🤔😏 ” he commented

