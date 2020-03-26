Health Minister, Mamora Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, who had gone into isolation since Tuesday following his contact with a victim of Coronavirus, has tested negative.

According to reports, the Minister from Lagos said the test conducted on him Wednesday came out this morning and was negative.

Also Read: Six Patients Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos: Commissioner For Health

“Following my contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, I went into self isolation. Testing was carried out on me yesterday and the result came back this morning NEGATIVE,” he said

Mamora who is a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus is believed to have had contact with Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who tested positive for Coronavirus.