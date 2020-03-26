LifestyleHealth and Food

Health Minister, Mamora Tests Negative For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Akwa Ibom Announces Closure Of Its Borders; Asks Workers To Stay At Home

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has ordered the closure of all borders (land, air and waterways) leading...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari Resumes To Office As Fumigation Begins In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari was in the office on Wednesday after testing negative for the coronavirus.However, he worked from home...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

South African President Ramaphosa Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.This was confirmed...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Land Borders In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Six Patients Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos: Commissioner For Health

According to Lagos State Government, six coronavirus patients in Lagos State have recovered from the disease.This joyous news was...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, who had gone into isolation since Tuesday following his contact with a victim of Coronavirus, has tested negative.

Olorunmibe Mamora
Olorunmibe Mamora

According to reports, the Minister from Lagos said the test conducted on him Wednesday came out this morning and was negative.

Also Read: Six Patients Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos: Commissioner For Health

“Following my contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, I went into self isolation. Testing was carried out on me yesterday and the result came back this morning NEGATIVE,” he said

Mamora who is a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus is believed to have had contact with Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who tested positive for Coronavirus.

Previous articleUBA Donates N5bn Relief Support For Fight Against COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus Test Result For Lai Mohammed Revealed
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus Test Result For Lai Mohammed Revealed

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has announced that he tested negative for Coronavirus.The Minister made it known during a press...
Read more

Governor Akeredolu Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday confirmed that he tested negative for coronavirus.The announcement was made by the governor on his official twitter...
Read more

Governor Obaseki Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has announced that he tested negative to coronavirus after the first stage of test.Read Also: Coronavirus: FCT Minister In Isolation,...
Read more

NCDC Reacts After Nigerian Man Lied About Having Coronavirus

Health and Food Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has cleared the air on a man who claimed he is showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.This...
Read more
- Advertisement -