Health Minister: What We Discussed With Buhari In Aso Rock

The health minister, Osagie Ehanire has revealed the context of his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the presidential Villa on Saturday.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after exiting the presidential villa on Saturday, he revealed that their discussion centred around the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is to answer a few questions that his excellency had about the health sector which we took the opportunity to explain further. The takeaway is that we have been able to clarify a few things in question regarding the state we are in on the coronavirus disease outbreak in Nigeria,” Ehanire said.

“Well, I explained those problems, the situation and what the projection would be going forward and the measures we think would be very necessary at this time.”

There are currently 89 confirmed coronavirus cases across 10 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) in Nigeria.