Health Minister: What We Discussed With Buhari In Aso Rock

By Valerie Oke

COVID-19: Presidency NOT Paying N30,000 Relief Funds To Nigerians

Nigerian Presidency on Saturday refuted a report that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the distribution of N30,000 each to...
Covid-19: Buhari Receives Health Minister, NCDC DG At Presidential Villa (Photos)

The whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari has no doubt raised a lot of highbrow in the last few days...
Coronavirus: Benue State Confirms First Case

Benue state government has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19.The governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed this to newsmen...
COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease was first detected, is slowly reopening after two months of lockdown.The...
Coronavirus: 'Consult Native Doctors For Solution' – Enugu Monarch Tells FG

The traditional ruler of Owerre Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area,  Enugu State, Igwe Emeka Ugwu has asked the Nigerian...
The health minister, Osagie Ehanire has revealed the context of his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the presidential Villa on Saturday.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after exiting the presidential villa on Saturday, he revealed that their discussion centred around the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is to answer a few questions that his excellency had about the health sector which we took the opportunity to explain further. The takeaway is that we have been able to clarify a few things in question regarding the state we are in on the coronavirus disease outbreak in Nigeria,” Ehanire said.

“Well, I explained those problems, the situation and what the projection would be going forward and the measures we think would be very necessary at this time.”

There are currently 89 confirmed coronavirus cases across 10 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) in Nigeria.

