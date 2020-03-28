Hollywood Actor Miguel A. Nunez Arrested For ‘Misdemeanor Shoplifting’

“Juwanna Mann” star Miguel A. Nunez Jr. has been arrested.
According to reports, Nunez was arrested after he left a grocery store with some items without paying.
Nunez left a Los Angeles Ralphs supermarket with groceries even after his credit card got declined.
His purchase was worth hundreds of dollars, according to TMZ.
TMZ reported that Miguel returned to the same Ralphs a few days later, but he wasn’t allowed inside and cops were called.
He was then placed under citizen’s arrest, and when LAPD showed up, police cited him for misdemeanour shoplifting and he was sent on his way.
Speaking on the incident, Miguel said he didn’t steal the items. He told TMZ that he was in a long line to check out and he got tired of waiting and left with his items, but intended to return another day to pay.
He said when he returned he tried to pay for his $200 worth of groceries but claims the store manager told him no and that he wasn’t special. That was when they called the cops on him.