How Bad Is Your Terminal Disease? – Hilda Dokubo Slams Follower Who Questioned Her Post

Actress Hilda Dokubo has slammed a follower who called her out for challenging pastors amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recall the actress had called out pastors who are “convinced” that they have the “supernatural powers to heal”, to go to hospitals and heal sick Coronavirus patients.

Not long after Hilda posted this, a troll felt she was “challenging God” and slammed her, writing: “@hildadokubo you’re already challenging God and his healing powers by making this statement. You won’t be focused keep mocking Christianity that’s why most celebrities like you end with one terminal sickness with no human evenhelp (sic).”

And Hilda responded: “@katchychoco “how bad is your terminal disease?”