Metro News

How I Mistakenly Raped My Neighbour’s 4-Year-Old Daughter – Suspect

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Kwankwaso Wasn’t Attacked In Kano — Aide

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State was not attacked during a political gathering in Kano on Wednesday.Ibrahim...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for following advice to reduce the pump...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

CAF Suspends CHAN 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved the Championship of African Nations, CHAN 2020 to 2021 amidst increasing...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Politicians Should Be Made To Spend A Day Or Two In Prisons: Suswan

The former governor of Benue state,  Suswan has stated that politicians need to spend at least a day in...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NFF Suspends Football Activities For Four Weeks

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the suspension of all football activities in the country as a preventive...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The Plateau state police command has arrested a 20-year-old suspect named Issac Boniface who confessed to raping the 4-year-old daughter of his co-tenant.

According to the suspect, he started developing feelings for the minor because anytime he passes, she would greet him.

His words: 

“I live in the same compound with the girl and her mother. Anytime I’m going to work or passing by, the girl will greet me and I will greet her back because we are friends.

Read AlsoI Was Raped By Armed Robbers In My House During Robbery – Padita Agu

So, one day, I took her to a corner in the compound and raped her. The mother later told me to follow her to somewhere and that is how I was arrested by the police.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Issac Akinmoyede, condemned the act and said the susect would be charged to court soon.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Fani Kayode Hails FG Over Travel Ban
Next articleCoronavirus: Lagos Announces Closure Of Schools
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

GTBank Launches Beta Health Expands Access To Health Insurance For Low-Income Nigerians

Metro News Victor - 0
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has announced the launch of Beta Health, a low-cost health financing product that offers instant access to health insurance for...
Read more

EFCC Arrests 12 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin (Photo)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested 13 persons for their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.The suspects are Babatunde...
Read more

Akwa Ibom Corps Member Dies While Sleeping

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
A corps member serving in Akwa Ibom state reportedly died in her sleep at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikot Itie Udung, on Sunday,...
Read more

Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping Pregnant Woman In Niger

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Niger State Police Command, last week, paraded a suspect, identified as Saidu Iliya, for kidnapping and raping one Rakiya Sani.The command’s spokesman, ASP...
Read more
- Advertisement -