Hushpuppi Attacks Churchgoers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Hushpuppi
Socialite, Hushpuppi

Popular Nigerian Instagram socialite, Hushpuppi, has lashed out at Christians who still went to church today in spite of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Hushpuppi also stated that such people deserve the consequences of their actions, as he also said that the Nigerian government is trying its best to contain the disease.

He further disclosed that Pastors will only “donate prayers which can’t cure coronavirus” if any issue arises from services their members attended.

READ ALSO – Nigeria Will Never Be Better – Hushpuppi

In another news, former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also expressed her concerns over public gatherings as opposed to staying indoors.

See His Post Here:

Hushpuppi
Hushpuppi’s Post

