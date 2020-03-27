LifestyleMetro NewsTrending

Hypo Bleach Slashes Price To Encourage Safer Environment Against Covid-19

By Victor

Following real time updates and social  advice from NCDC and Lagos state ministry of health to observe self-isolation and hygiene precautions to curtail the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria,  Hypo homecare products limited, makers of the Nigerian most preferred bleach has likewise on a social responsibility initiative committed to a nationwide price slash by up to fifty percent on Hypo bleach bottle unitsin order to encourage product pick up and usage for a safer & well disinfected environment. The management considers this a responsible move and a public supportive measure to further restrain the pandemic surge.

Daily status report on COVID-19 released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows a steady upsurge in confirmed cases, and by this means clearly driving widespread knowledge on the significance of personal hygiene, disinfection and sanitization as methods to curb the spread.

According to www.sciencemag.org, Juan Leon, an environmental health scientist at Emory University, came up with a good news from investigations of the coronavirus spread that studies show common household disinfectants, including soap or a diluted bleach solution, can deactivate coronaviruses on indoor surfaces.

Ms. Omotunde Bamigbaiye, Brand Manager, Hypo bleach, said It is with deep sense of goodwill that we announce the decision of hypo homecare products limited to effect a nationwide price slash on Hypo bleach bottles across its open market distribution network by 20% , and by 50%  at Shoprite and Spar outlets nationwide.

“Hypo bleach is an effective disinfectant that kills germs. Our organization plays a huge role of promoting personal and domestic hygiene, Therefore, we deemed it a great idea to make Hypo bleach accessible and affordable to the masses more than ever by slashing the selling price for the benefit of all. Most especially during this critical period when everyone across the nation is striving to adhere precisely to germ free habits identified to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Hypo bleach recommends that you stay germ-free, wash your hands often with soap, keep hands off your face, disinfect your home with bleach, and practice social distancing. Also take advantage of our offering by including bleach in your cleaning and wiping routines towards certifying all surface’s, doorknobs, handrails, kitchen tops, toilets, drainages, play areas and living environment are disinfected and germfree.

it is of high importance to clean and disinfect metallic surfaces very carefully because the virus can remain viable on these for up to nine days.

“we hereby encourage everyone to stay out of crowded areas, be vigilant about touching knobs, handrails and shared surfaces and stay informed by checking for latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State ministry of health ” She said.

