‘I Am Not Coming Back To Nigeria, UK Lockdown Is Better’ – Tacha Tells Fans (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, has said she prefers to remain in the  United Kingdom than return to Nigeria due to the widespread of Coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram,  the reality star shared a video in which she could be seen jumping around in excitement while saying she is not coming back to Nigeria.

In her words,

“Nigeria, I am not coming back ooh. I am not coming back. I Natasha Akide is not coming back. Corona sub Corona,” she said.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shut Down Of Churches Over Coronavirus

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B99H-HQjlrl/?igshid=54rrq8ke4t7i

