‘I Am Not Coming Back To Nigeria, UK Lockdown Is Better’ – Tacha Tells Fans (Video)

Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, has said she prefers to remain in the United Kingdom than return to Nigeria due to the widespread of Coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared a video in which she could be seen jumping around in excitement while saying she is not coming back to Nigeria.

In her words,

“Nigeria, I am not coming back ooh. I am not coming back. I Natasha Akide is not coming back. Corona sub Corona,” she said.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B99H-HQjlrl/?igshid=54rrq8ke4t7i