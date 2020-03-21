National News

I Am Very Committed To The Safety Of Nigerians: Buhari

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is still very committed to the welfare of Nigerians, especially with ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The president said this on Friday while receiving the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in State House.

President Buhari said: “I am pleased that you are working with the Ministry of Health on protecting our citizens from Covid-19 virus.

“You must work to guarantee the safety and security of our pilgrims. As a government, this is now a key priority for us. I, therefore, enjoin you to ensure that adequate medical provisions and other welfare requirements are afforded our pilgrims,” he added.

Buhari expressed delight with the operations of the commission so far, especially the reduction to up to 15 per cent in Hajj fares.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Comedian I Go Dye Postpones Comedy Show

“I am pleased to hear of the progress you have made thus far especially in reducing Hajj fares by up to 15 per cent. I am also impressed that you are still working to further bring down the cost next year.

This is commendable now especially with the recent global events that have impacted on the economy. Such savings will be timely and most welcome to the pilgrims as well as to Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

 

