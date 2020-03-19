I Can Never Date, Marry A Poor Girl – Wizkid

Multiple award-winning musician, Wizkid has made it known he can never date or marry a poor girl.

In an interview with Tontrends, the 29-year-old was asked if he could ever date a poor girl let alone marry one.

He answered saying;

“Never will I do such, even if I am sleeping I will never dream of marrying or dating a poor girl in my entire life. A successful guy like me is not supposed to be seen with poor girls talk less of marrying or dating one”

Wizzy as he is fondly, already has three kids from 3 different baby mamas.