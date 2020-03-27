LifestyleHealth and Food

I Feel Good, Says Bauchi Governor After Coronavirus Infection

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Stay-At-Home Order: Lagos Provides ‘Stimulus Package’ To Residents

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state will provide economic stimulus package to residents as part of efforts...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Denies Distributing Cars To Members

The National Assembly has reacted to reports stating that its members were gifted a brand new Toyota 2020 model...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

UK Health Secretary Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The United Kingdom Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus.This is coming just few hours after Prime...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Thanks Buhari For N1billion Grant

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a 1 billion Naira...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Salutes Atiku, Others For Contributions To Fight Against Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement commending his rival and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has spoken for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus.

Speaking in a statement via his media aide, Mr Mukhtar Gidado, on Friday, he said he feels okay and in high spirit despite testing positive for the dreaded disease.

He said:

“By God’s grace; we shall have the courage, strength and faith to overcome all the tribulations.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Governor Diri Speaks On Having Contact With Bala Mohammed, Abba Kyari

“God is the Greatest! He is sufficient and merciful; may these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations and inadequacies.

“Insha Allah; we shall overcome with humility. I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria, Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty.

“Thank God; I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation”.

Previous articleReps Denies Distributing Cars To Members
Next articleStay-At-Home Order: Lagos Provides ‘Stimulus Package’ To Residents
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Pastor Adeboye Donates ICU Beds, Ventilators To Lagos, Others

Health and Food Amaka Odozi - 0
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds with ventilators to Lagos...
Read more

Coronavirus: Femi Otedola Pledges N1bn To Fight Coronavirus

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman has pledged the sum one billion Naira for the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country.Otedola made this known on...
Read more

Coronavirus Can Be Sexually Transmitted, Says Health Minister

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
The minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has warned that the deadly coronavirus can also be transmitted sexually.Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nine Suspected Cases In Kano Test Negative

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Kano State Government has revealed that all the nine Coronavirus suspects samples taken for tests have returned negative.The state Commissioner for Health, Dr...
Read more
- Advertisement -