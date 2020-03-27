I Feel Good, Says Bauchi Governor After Coronavirus Infection

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has spoken for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus.

Speaking in a statement via his media aide, Mr Mukhtar Gidado, on Friday, he said he feels okay and in high spirit despite testing positive for the dreaded disease.

He said:

“By God’s grace; we shall have the courage, strength and faith to overcome all the tribulations.

“God is the Greatest! He is sufficient and merciful; may these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations and inadequacies.

“Insha Allah; we shall overcome with humility. I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria, Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty.

“Thank God; I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation”.