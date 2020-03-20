Entertainment

I Felt Sharp Pain In My Back And Ribs – Actress, Bukola Arugba Shares Her Near-Death Experience

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Corrupt Officials In My Govt’ll Be Prosecuted — Uzodinma

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has vowed to prosecute any of his political appointees who engage in corrupt practice...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

WAEC Postpones WASSCE 2020 Indefinitely

Following the continued increase of the Coronavirus cases in West Africa, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.With this latest case, the West African country...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Actress Bukola Arugba
Actress Bukola Arugba

Actress Bukola Arugba has taken to her Instagram page to narrate her near-death experience.

According to the screen diva, she was all set for a party when she called her beautician to come give her the finishing touch when she started feeling some pounding pain in her body down to the rib.

She wrote:

I give GOD ALMIGHTY all the glory , honor, power and majesty #HALLELUYAH #AMEN … Last week Friday came like every other day, woke up to my daily routines, got on the road to put many things in place, ought to attend a party on Saturday so, called in my beautician to make my hair, and that of my twins , she was ready for my nails when I had a sharp n pounding pain in my body, down to my back n ribs, I couldn’t stand straight any more, had shivers, my body temperature sky rocketed, I discharged my beautician and told her to come next morning for my make up thinking I would be fine, thank God, Hawtie came in from location, and alas , we didn’t sleep all through d night, I cried like a baby in agonizing pain, next morning I got rushed to d hospital , I was admitted, spent some few days and given what I hate n fear most … injections upon injections, 😭 I hated them all. But thank Goodness, God restored my health, I’m back and better, did most of my posts on that bed. Lovers, appreciate each day as day come, be extremely thankful for good health,going out and coming in, We mostly take these God’s free gifts for granted, all my plans for last weekend didn’t happen but thank God life happens . well and better now. #HALLELUYAH

Previous articleCorrupt Officials In My Govt’ll Be Prosecuted — Uzodinma
Next articleCoronavirus: Kogi, Zamfara Shut Down Schools
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Actress Eniola Badmus Finally Returns To Nigeria

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has finally returned to Nigeria days after she took to social media to express her fear over the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

‘Make Peace With God, Stop Panicking’ – Uche Elendu Speaks On Coronavirus Scare

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has advised her her fans and followers on Instagram to make peace with God and remain calm in regards to the...
Read more

Tonto Dikeh’s Son Condemns His Mother’s Raunchy Photo (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to share a video of her son, King Andre Churchill criticizing her photo on the wall.In...
Read more

Police Allegedly Arrest Celebrity Journalists Over Damaging Report (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
According to LIB, two notable journalists have been taken into custody for publishing a damaging story about fashion designer, Yutee Rone.The men identified as Abiola...
Read more
- Advertisement -