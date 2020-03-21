Entertainment

I Hated God For Abandoning Me – BBNaija’s Diane Russet

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

BBNaija Diane
BBNaija Diane

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane has revealed that that she once hated God because of the challenges she passed through after the death of her father.

She made this known in a recent interview with potpourri.

Her words:

“My mother’s prayers have been working for me. I didn’t know that the love I’m getting was going to be so overwhelming and I’m surprised about everything.

“I remember crying more than I prayed. I remember questioning God and for a couple of years, I hated God if that makes any sense. It was difficult for me to get back to where I was with God because I struggled to pray. You know, I lost my dad.

“School wasn’t going fine and I had a lot of setbacks. But looking at things now, I feel that I had to have gone through that phase to be where I am today. That’s why I appreciate things now and I won’t trade my journey so far for anything now.

Read AlsoHappiness Is A Choice, Not A Result: Diane

“My mum has been really supportive because she believes in me. She understands why I’m passionate about my career and has never complained that I’m overdoing things. It’s been all positive vibes from her and even people in the northern part of the country (where I come from) have been very supportive, to my surprise.”

Also speaking relationship with other ex-housemates, Diane Russet said, “I am friends with all the housemates; together, we are a ‘vibe’. We act like brothers and sisters and care for one another. I personally have a genuine love for all the ex- housemates. All that happened at my birthday bash was just us having fun as we had always done while in the house.”

“I found a sister I never had in Mercy Eke. Initially, I didn’t think I would be close to her but I can’t help loving her; she’s really a nice person. She pushes and inspires me to do things that I didn’t know I could do.”

