Lifestyle

I Learnt ‘419’ Tactics In Prison, Says Obasanjo

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

We May Be Forced To Use Military For Contact Tracing: Lai Mohammed

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to be prepared for tougher measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.Alhaji Lai...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Don’t Be More Muslim Than Prophet Mohammed, Stay At Home – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Muslims to obey instruction by the government on the ban on public...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Covid-19: INEC Suspends Activities For 14 days

As a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended activities within...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigerian Baptist Convention Postponed

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has announced postponement of its annual convention that attracts thousands of delegates over the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Event Centres In Kano

The Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the immediate closure of all the event centers...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says while in prison, he learnt the art of fraud known as “419” in local parlance.

Obasanjo was imprisoned in 1995, by Sani Abacha, former head of state, but stayed till 1998 even though he had been sentenced to a 30-year-jail term.

In an interview with New Telegraph, Obasanjo said, “Like I have told you, I learn in every situation. Even in prison, I called the 419 boys to come and teach me their tactics, just to learn. I think I love Nigeria and humanity and my experience has shown me what is possible.

On why he feels the need to call out any underperforming government, he said, “I won’t call it confrontation; I won’t call it taking on. Again, I will thank God for the perspective He has given me and as I have said to you now. Again, without being immodest, there is nobody who has had the kind of outreach I have had and the type of experience that I have had.

Read Also: How Coronavirus Almost Ruined My 83rd Birthday: Obasanjo

“I thank God that the prison was not the end of my life. I thank those Nigerians and my international friends who stood by me and I came out.

“What will be my benefit from government for me to see something that is wrong and not be able to say this is wrong? For me, it is a sin punishable by God.”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown Of Rivers
Next articleCovid-19: El-Rufai Moves To Enforce Ban On Large Gatherings In Kaduna
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Davido Visits Late Uncle Isiaka Adeleke’s Grave, Pays Homage (Video)

Lifestyle Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has been spotted at the burial site of his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke...
Read more

Feminism Is Destroying Society And Promoting Hate – Nigerian Lady (Photo)

Lifestyle Michael Isaac - 0
A social media user identified as 'Omotayo of Lagos' has shared her opinion on the effects of Feminism in society.According to Omotayo of Lagos....
Read more

‘I Marry Another Wife Anytime My Older Wives Insult Me’ – Herbalist With 58 Wives

Lifestyle Amaka Odozi - 1
Simon Odo, a popular native doctor in Enugu state, has said that he marries a new wife anytime his older wives behaves unruly towards him.The...
Read more

Stop Asking Me Out, I Have A Girlfriend — Crossdresser James Brown Warns Men

Lifestyle Valerie Oke - 0
Popular Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown has issued a stern warning to men sliding into her DM to ask her out.Read Also: Stop Calling Me...
Read more
- Advertisement -