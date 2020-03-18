“I Lost My House, Shopping Complex, Cars” – Actress Nkiru Umeh Laments Over Abule-Ado Pipeline Explosion (Video)

Nigerian actress, Nkiru Umeh has taken to her Instagram page to lament about her loss following the fatal explosion that rocked Lagos on Sunday.

Umeh shared clips of her shop and house which was affected by the fire with the caption;

“My beauty complex and my house were directly opposite Bethlehem girls college and the explosion happened right in front of the school. Everything went down. I thank God for life. Still in shock to even talk but my anger is that the media houses and the government are lying to the public. All the same. It is well. I will narrate on this more when am out of shock. For now my hands are still shaking. God just showed me how special I am. How he loves my family, yes I lost 2 houses, 2 cars, all properties, cloths, shoes, AngelNikky Cosmetics goods worth close to 10m. My beauty complex and everything inside worth close to 50m and of course my resident mansion and properties inside which only myself and whoever have been to my house can tell how beautiful it was. Should we talk about my closet? If you know AngelNikky you can imagine AngelNikky’s closet. Fire took it. All it’s well is what I can say because I have my life, my husband, my children, my PA, my husband’s boys, we are all alive. By the grace of God, material things can be replaced. No one can replace life. Gratitude to God remains my attitude.”

See the post below: