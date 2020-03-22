‘I Made Up My Mind 10 Years Ago To Disgrace Her’ – Says Man Who Walked Out On Bride

A bride, Judithcollapsed during her wedding at the God’s Glory Ministry in Jos, when Rufus Aplang, the groom reportedly walked out on her.

Judith, it was gathered, was taken to an undisclosed hospital around Plateau State Polytechnic, shortly after the incident on Saturday, NAN reports.

According to the report, the groom suddenly walked out of the church when it was time to take the marital vows.

Unconfirmed sources told NAN that Aplang walked out of the church to execute a 10-year plan to disgrace his supposed bride on their wedding day.

According to Julian Dogo, a witness at the event, said the groom’s answers to the pastor while he was taking his marital vows were very shocking.

“When Aplang was asked by the Pastor, if he was ready to take Judith as his wife for better or for worse, he said `no’” Dogo was quoted as saying on Sunday.

“The Pastor put the same question to him, and he replied, ‘Pastor, I heard you clearly, and understand English very well and my answer is still No’

“The curious Pastor then asked him `but you are well dressed and came ready for this wedding, why?’, to which Aplang replied ‘sorry, I made up my mind 10 years ago to disgrace her on our wedding day’.

“As soon as he said that, he walked out of the Church, and was followed by his best man and his friends who drove out of the Church premises.”

Peter Sani, the Best man to Aplang, who also narrated the incident, described it as very “embarrassing,” wondering why his friend would do such to a lady he had dated for 12 years.