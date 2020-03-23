‘I Will Celebrate You Till Death Do Us Part’ – Bobrisky Celebrates Tonto Dikeh On Mother’s Day

Male cross-dresser Bobrisky is sure letting the world know she loves her best friend, Tonto Dikeh so much.

The crossdresser took to her IG page to celebrate the mom of one on mother’s day, penning a sweet note which stated that she will love Tonto till their last day.

”@tontolet a FEARLESS mother who can face anything just to protect her loved ones. Have been dreaming big how to surprise you one day, because your friendship to me changes a lot of things. Others can’t flaunt me d way you do because they envy me so much. But u care so much about me. Even d way you loved ur own son unconditionally (KING) I will always see reasons to celebrate you till death do us path. Happy mother day king tonto.”