Iceberg Slim Reveals Why He Cheated On Juliet Ibrahim

Rapper, Iceberg Slim has finally opened up on why he cheated on actress Juliet Ibrahim.

Recall the pair dated for a while with many of the belief that the relationship will end in marriage.

Taking to his Instastories, the rapper said he cheated on the Ghanaian actress because he was looking for something he didn’t know he had”.

“I got to a point where I wasn’t sure if I truly loved myself, and I ended up seeking emotional comfort elsewhere.”

Iceberg made this known in a question and answer session with his fans.