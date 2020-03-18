Entertainment

Idris Elba Reacts To Criticism For Having His Wife Beside Him While Announcing Coronavirus Status

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

British actor, Idris Elba has reacted to the heavy backlash he received for allowing his wife, Sabrina stay by his side while announcing his coronavirus status.

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

Information Nigeria recalls the actor revealed that he tested positive for the disease on Monday.

The actor’s wife could be seen staying close to him as he broke the sad news.

Many opined that he should have been isolated immediately and his wife should have distanced herself from him since she had not been tested at that time.

Taking to Twitter, the actor gave an update on the situation and explained why Sabrina was with him.

Elba said;

“Yesterday was good and bad. Bad because I tested positive, but it was also good because it opened up a lot of conversation around it. I think it made it a lot more real for some people. Definitely made it more real for me and my family.

“There was so many positive responses to, you know, me talking about it. Some negative too. But there were some definite positive ones. I certainly felt…my wife and I felt like it was the right thing to do, to share it with you guys.

“Right now though, I am feeling okay. Woke up this morning, didn’t have any symptoms. My voice is a little tired…checking my fever twice a day. Feel good, feel okay. Been doing a lot of reading about it. You know, asymptomatic is what comes up.”

Reacting to the backlash, the actor said;

“Sabrina‘s good too. Sabrina today finally managed to get a test, and we’re thankful for that. Generally, Sabrina‘s fine. Nervous of course. Worried. Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side.”

“We calculated that risk and decided to be together. Hope you guys can understand that.”

Read Also: Katsina Records First Suspected Coronavirus Case

Watch the video below:

 

