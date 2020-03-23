Idris Elba’s Wife, Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sabrina Dhowre, the wife of actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.

The model announced that she tested positive for coronavirus, days after her husband and British actor Idris Elba tested positive for the same virus.

Speaking to US media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Sabrina insisted she was “not surprised” and never questioned staying with her man after his confirmed infection.

Read Also: Idris Elba Reacts To Criticism For Having His Wife Beside Him While Announcing Coronavirus Status

She said;

“Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive.

“I’m not surprised. As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed I was on my way anyway and I wanted to be with him.

“I think that’s an instinct as a wife you just want to go and take care. We didn’t change the way we interacted.

“I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away.

“I’m sure people are making those decisions, they’re tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him.”

Elba also spoke to Oprah, adding;

“On the day of the exposure, we were together at home and had been together right until I had departed to fly.

“So at any point then, and prior to us knowing, if I’d caught it, she’d certainly have caught it in that time period as well.”