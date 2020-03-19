Trending

If You Have No Money To Help The Poor, You Are Useless – Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Reno Omokri in his usual fashion has taken to social media to again speak on just how important it is to make money in life.

According to the Nigerian author, everyone needs to do their best to have money as having money increases their ability to do good.

Read Also: Dethroned Emir Sanusi Is A Liar, Says Reno Omokri

In his words;

”Do your best to make money because having money increases your ability to do good. You can have all the sympathy in the world for the poor, but if you have no money to assist them, you are as useless to them as a wicked man. Money helps you do good. A wicked man will refuse to feed the hungry. A poor man is unable to feed the hungry. How are they different? At the end of the day, the hungry starve, either as a result of wickedness or poverty. Being good is not enough. You should have money to express your goodness
#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets.”

