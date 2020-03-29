Ighalo Wins First Manchester United Award

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has picked up his first Manchester United awards following his loan move to the theatre of dreams during the January transfer window.

The pact striker’s goal against LASK in the Europa league has been voted the goal-of-the-month for March.

The Nigerian’s driven shot to open the scoring against the Austrians, after some unbelievable skilled ball juggling in the build-up, took home 32 percent votes.

Ighalo narrowly beat off fierce competition from Scott McTominay, whose memorable late goal against Manchester City received 26 percent