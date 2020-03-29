Sports

Ighalo Wins First Manchester United Award

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Ighalo Wins First Manchester United Award

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has picked up his first Manchester United awards following his loan move to the theatre...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ogun Closes Borders; Bans Interstate Travels For 2 Weeks

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.Enforcement of...
Read more
Special ReportsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Nigerians Adjusting To Ban On Social, Religious Gathering

To contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos, the State Government ordered civil servants from level 1-12 to...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 29th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Benue State...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has picked up his first Manchester United awards following his loan move to the theatre of dreams during the January transfer window.

The pact striker’s goal against LASK in the Europa league has been voted the goal-of-the-month for March.

The Nigerian’s driven shot to open the scoring against the Austrians, after some unbelievable skilled ball juggling in the build-up, took home 32 percent votes.

Read AlsoIghalo To Take Massive 50 Percent Paycut To Make Manutd Move Permanent

Ighalo narrowly beat off fierce competition from Scott McTominay, whose memorable late goal against Manchester City received 26 percent

Previous articleFour Bridegrooms Arrested For Going Against Restriction Order In Kaduna
Next articleCOVID-19: I Hope Ignorance Will Not Kill Africans – Comedian Ali Baba
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Former Super Eagles International, Taye Taiwo Loses Father

Sports Olayemi Oladotun - 1
Former Super Eagles and AC Milan defender, Taye Taiwo has confirmed the passing of his father, Pa Salisu Taiwo.Taiwo announced the passing of Pa...
Read more

Odion Ighalo: Chinese Club Move To Counter Man Utd Offer

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Shanghai Shenhua of China have offered Nigeria International Odion Ighalo a whopping £400,000 (N180million) per week contract to stay with them.This is coming just...
Read more

Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

Sports Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The whole of sporting world has been thrown into scare following report that Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has gone into isolation over...
Read more

The Best Place To Play

Lifestyle Victor - 0
Once, it used to be the case that if you played your favourite online casino games using your smartphone or tablet that the games...
Read more
- Advertisement -