IGP Adamu Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has tested negative for coronavirus.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba revealed that the IGP received his test result on Tuesday morning, having submitted samples on Friday, 27th March 2020.

The statement also disclosed other officers who tested negative include the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Head of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, DCP Lanre Ogunlowo, Personal Physician to the IGP, CSP (Dr) Nonye Welle, Medical Officer, Police Clinic,

Force Headquarters, Abuja CSP (Dr) Titus Adegbite, Secretary to the IGP, SP Moses Jolugbo and five (5) other close aides to the IGP.

While noting that policing is a high-contact job with its attendant risks, the police boss enjoined officers nationwide to adhere strictly to all precautionary and safety measures in the course of their day-to-day activities.

He asked members of the public to voluntarily obey all restriction orders emplaced by the constituted authorities.

Also Read: Lockdown: Give Nigerians 1 Month Free Subscription – Keyamo Tells DSTV, Others