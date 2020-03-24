Entertainment

IK Ogbonna Opens Up On His Addiction To Pornography (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian actor, Ik Ogbonna recently recounted how he became addicted to pornography at a tender age.

IK Ogbonna
IK Ogbonna

It appears this quarantine period is taking a toll on some Nigerian celebrities as the single father of one went live on his official Instagram page to interact with his fans.

During the interactive session, the singer said he had a neighbor, who was fond of watching adult-rated movies and so he would always turn this antenna to the man’s house to watch it even though it wasn’t clear.

The actor also explained how he would scheme with his friends to rent the movies.

Read Also: IK Osakioduwa Debunks Rumours That He Has Contracted Coronavirus

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

pornography from a tender age

A post shared by Naijaeverything Entertainment (@naijaeverything) on

