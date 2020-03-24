IK Osakioduwa Debunks Rumours That He Has Contracted Coronavirus

Popular media personality, IK Osakioduwa has denied rumours that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

The television presenter took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself to react to the rumours being circulated on social media, alleging he attended the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, after contracting coronavirus while in the UK.

Osakioduwa, who was surrounded by his children, cleared the air saying;

“I’m seeing people passing messages on WhatsApp that I travelled to London, came back with the coronavirus, took it to the AMVCAs, took it to some clubs. I haven’t been to London in a very long time. I haven’t been to that club… I don’t have coronavirus” he said.

See the full post below: