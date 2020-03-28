LifestyleHealth and Food

Ikeja, Eti-Osa Have Highest Numbers Of COVID 19 Cases In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday evening disclosed that many of the coronavirus patients in the state reside in Ikeja and Eti-Osa Local Government Areas.

He made this known while briefing on the Coronavirus outbreak in the state

Read Also: I didn’t say I would clear Apapa gridlock in 60 days – Jide Sanwo-Olu

“If you don’t have any need to go outside, please stay inside. That’s rule number one. In Lagos, the local governments with the highest number of infections are Eti-Osa and Ikeja,” he said.

The governor also confirmed that six patients of the virus have tested negative but would only be discharged later today or tomorrow if their confirmatory results come back negative.

“As I read this address, we are in the process of reconfirming another five or six additional patients that once they turn second negativity, they might be allowed to go home, either tonight or tomorrow once the results are out,” he said.

The governor also said a curfew might be enforced if the cases increase.

“We are moving to the direction of curfew but there are indices and numbers we need to see, we haven’t seen that number yet to warrant a curfew. The disease is not a respecter of anybody. It doesn’t look at class, gender or race, everybody is at risk, that is why we need to obey the rules and regulations set for ourselves.

Most of the cases we are dealing with have been imported cases but we are also starting to see a trend that we might be entering a phase where community transmission of the disease could also be coming in ” he said.

