“I’m Trying To Get Rihanna Pregnant” – Wizkid (Photo)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid took to his Twitter account to jokingly say he is trying his best to impregnate American singer, Rihanna.

Wizkid
Multi-award winning singer, Wizkid

The singer had reacted to a video of a father and his children dancing and he left a comment saying “My kids and I in a bit”.

Reacting to the comment, one of the singer’s fans pleaded with the superstar to impregnate Rihanna.

The ‘Fever’ crooner replied to the fan’s plea with the words; “I’m trying man! I’m trying!“

Another fan asked him if he could even afford to pay her child support and the singer said that Rihanna will be the one paying him when she gives birth.

Read Also: Omashola Gushes Over Kimoprah’s Beauty (Photo)

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the singer and his fans
The exchange between the singer and his fans

