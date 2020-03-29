Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, the comptroller a general of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede has announced same.

Making the announcement in a recent statement, he said he has been in isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom on March 22.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected.”

“It is a very difficult time but we can’t change what God destined for us.”