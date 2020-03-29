National News

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Ighalo Wins First Manchester United Award

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has picked up his first Manchester United awards following his loan move to the theatre...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ogun Closes Borders; Bans Interstate Travels For 2 Weeks

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.Enforcement of...
Read more
Special ReportsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Nigerians Adjusting To Ban On Social, Religious Gathering

To contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos, the State Government ordered civil servants from level 1-12 to...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 29th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Benue State...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, the comptroller a general of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede has announced same.

Making the announcement in a recent statement, he said he has been in isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom on March 22.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Suspend VAT Immediately, Tinubu Tells FG

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected.”

“It is a very difficult time but we can’t change what God destined for us.”

Previous articleCOVID-19: Lady Shares Her Experience, Encourages People To Stay At Home
Next articleCoronavirus: Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Religious Gatherings, Social Distancing
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Ogun Closes Borders; Bans Interstate Travels For 2 Weeks

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.Enforcement of the border closure order given...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th March 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 29th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Benue State Confirms First CaseBenue state government...
Read more

NCDC Confirms Eight New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed eight new cases of the novel Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 97.The...
Read more

COVID-19: Presidency NOT Paying N30,000 Relief Funds To Nigerians

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Nigerian Presidency on Saturday refuted a report that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the distribution of N30,000 each to every Nigerian with Bank Verification...
Read more
- Advertisement -