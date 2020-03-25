Entertainment

‘Isolation Has Turned Me Into A Bricklayer’ – Davido (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria Confirms Fresh 2 Cases Of Coronavirus, All Cases Now 46

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of two fresh cases of coronavirus in Lagos...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 25th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Cases In...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus Supplies Donated By Jack Ma Arrive Nigeria

Medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation to fight coronavirus has arrived Lagos.The supplies were brought into the country...
Read more
Health and FoodValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido, took to Instagram to show off his new hobby ever since he went into self isolation.

Davido
Davido

The singer shared a video in which he could be seen setting up his son, Ifeanyi‘s toys.

The father of three captioned it;

“Isolation don turn me to brick layer 😂 been on this one hour no progress”.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer was also filmed playing with his wife and mother of his son, Chioma Avril Rowland while they were observing social distancing.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Watch the video below:

Previous article‘Don’t Expect Relief Materials From Churches’ – Pastor Amoateng (Video)
Next articleSenator Removes Face Mask To Sneeze During Plenary (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Toyin Abraham’s Husband Climbs Moutain To Pray

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 1
Kolawole Ajeyemi, husband to actress Toyin Abraham has joined many others in the fight against coronavirus.Kola in his own way decided to go up...
Read more

Actress Stella Damasus Shares Secret To Financial Freedom

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Actress Stella Damasus has taken to her social media page to share her secret to how anyone can get financial and spiritual freedom.Accoridng to...
Read more

Actress Nkechi Blessing’s Mother Collapses. Here’s Why

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing surprised her mom a few days ago with a new store.The surprise which has since surfaced online saw the actress's...
Read more

Taylor Swift Finally Speaks On Her Feud With Kanye West

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Multi-award winning singer Taylor Swift has spoken out for the first time since the unedited audio of her 2016 conversation with Kanye West leaked.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -