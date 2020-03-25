‘Isolation Has Turned Me Into A Bricklayer’ – Davido (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido, took to Instagram to show off his new hobby ever since he went into self isolation.

The singer shared a video in which he could be seen setting up his son, Ifeanyi‘s toys.

The father of three captioned it;

“Isolation don turn me to brick layer 😂 been on this one hour no progress”.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer was also filmed playing with his wife and mother of his son, Chioma Avril Rowland while they were observing social distancing.

Watch the video below: