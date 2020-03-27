It Is Morally Reprehensible To Wish Buhari Or Anybody Dead: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator and a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has shared that it is morally reprehensible to wish the president or anyone else dead.

Omokri made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“No matter how disappointed you are with General @MBuhari, it is morally reprehensible to wish him or anyone else dead. I listened to the so-called leaked audio and in my humble opinion, it is a hoax. But even if it’s true, the speaker has an agenda,” Omokri said.

