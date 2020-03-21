Italian Who Brought Coronavirus To Nigeria Discharged

The Italian man who brought coronavirus to Nigeria has tested negative to the deadly disease the second time and as such, he has been discharged.

This was made known by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor via his official Twitter handle.

“As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative.

Read Also: Sanwo-Olu Takes Lagos Explosion Pictures To Buhari In Abuja

“Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact.

“This involved aggressive contact tracing and containment strategies. However, we now have several new imported cases and we hope we can apply the same contact tracing strategy along with social distancing to slow down the outbreak which may be brewing from these new cases.

“The index patient consented to donating one unit of white blood (plasma) before he was discharged today. The blood plasma is rich in antibody proteins that target #COVID19 virus.

“The white blood plasma is frozen in our Bio-bank and will be useful in handling new cases.”

As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative. Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact. pic.twitter.com/PDvAsLLAnP — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 20, 2020

This involved aggressive contact tracing and containment strategies. However we now have several new imported cases and we hope we can apply the same contact tracing strategy along with social distancing to slow down the outbreak which may be brewing from these new cases. pic.twitter.com/Gk5nVFgVfw — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 20, 2020