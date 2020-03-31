Entertainment

‘It’s Government’s Job To Make Lives Better, Not Mine’ – Burna Boy

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Burna boy
Singer, Burna Boy

Afro music singer, Burna Boy, has hit had on an Internet troll who came at him following the announcement that he would be going live on Instagram.

The singer took to Twitter to announce that he would be going live on Instagram only to be trolled by another Twitter user identified as ‘Bello Adekola’

Following Burna’s tweet, ‘Bello Adekola’ replied asking the singer not to go live but to go do some good work in his community.

READ ALSO – “Use This Period Wisely” – Burna Boy Advices Nigerians On Live Video

In reply to ‘Bello Adekola”s tweet, Burna pointed out that he has done some god work, however, it wasn’t his job to do so, but the government.

See Tweet Here:

Burna Boy
Between The singer and and an Interet Troll

