Iyabo Ojo Reveals Native Concoction She Uses To Prevent Coronavirus

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to reveal the traditional method she has adopted to avoid contracting coronavirus.

The actress posted a video in which she could be seen practicing how to use the native concoction and she advised her fans to try it out.

The single mom of two captioned the video;

“I saw this an heard it was gud for prevention from this #covid_19 i remember our parents in those days, once you had any form of cold, blocked nose, cough, fever or any form of malaria they will boil ago iba or rodo in hot water & cover us in the steam & it worked the old fashioned way then so I decided to try it out myself again with all the ingredient listed & I really feel good doing it, this is my second time it definitely will clear your throat if you have any thing there, so while we wash our hands, sanitize it, stay @ home keeping our distances, cover our nose, wear gloves if need be, you can also try this local method, as a mother every preventive measures is needed as long as it’s not harmful, .

Ingredients

Orange peel

Lemon peel

Onion

Galic

Ginger”

Watch the video below: