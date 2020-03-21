Jude Ighalo’s Wife, Sonia Allegedly Goes Back To Her Maiden Name Amid Split Rumors (Photo)

Nigerian Footballer, Jude Ighalo’s wife, Sonia sparked split rumors after she switched to her maiden name “Adesuwa” on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress took a swipe at her footballer, husband via her Insta-story with claims that he hosted a party barely a week after he lost his sister.

Moments later, she came out to debunk claims that she had split from her husband.

A recent check on the Sonia’s Instagram handle shows she changed it from @sjighalo24 to @desuwa30.

See screenshots below: