General NewsEducation

Just In: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the leadership of the national assembly...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Disregard Messages Being Circulated On WhatsApp – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has urged Nigerians to disregard any information circulating on WhatsApp  regarding the Coronavirus...
Read more
EducationVerity Awala - 0

Just In: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike.The President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, made this...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Public Address On Coronavirus

The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Breaking: Nigeria Records First Death From Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded its first death as a result of the deadly Coronavirus. The National Centre for Disease Control...
Read more
Verity Awala

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike.

The President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, made this known at a press briefing in its National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

Read Also: ASUU Threatens Indefinite Action After Warning Strike

According to him, the Federal Government had failed to address the issues raised by its members.

ASUU has been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over the introduction of the IPPIS in October last year to ensure transparency in salary payment.

The  Federal Government insisted all members of the union must be enrolled on the platform just like other government employees.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Don Jazzy Wears Special Face Mask While Getting A Haircut (Video)
Next articleEniola Badmus Reacts After Being Slammed For Not Self-Isolating After UK Trip
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: NUC Directs All Universities To Suspend Academic Activities

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
As measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country intensifies, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed Nigerian universities nationwide to close...
Read more

Kebbi State Orders Immediate Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Kebbi State Government has ordered closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state immediately over the increasing number of Coronavirus cases...
Read more

Coronavirus: Oyo And Imo Shut Down Schools

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as preventive measure to combat Coronavirus outbreak.He appealed...
Read more

Coronavirus: No Plans To Shut Down Schools In Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

Education Michael Isaac - 0
Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom states has said that there are no plans to shut down schools in the state due to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -