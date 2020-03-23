Just In: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike.

The President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, made this known at a press briefing in its National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the Federal Government had failed to address the issues raised by its members.

ASUU has been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over the introduction of the IPPIS in October last year to ensure transparency in salary payment.

The Federal Government insisted all members of the union must be enrolled on the platform just like other government employees.