Kachi Proposes To Rosie After Winning Ultimate Love Reality Show

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Rosie and Kachi have been crowned the ultimate love couple at the first ever reality love show in Nigeria.

Rosie and Kachi
Ultimate love couple, Roksie

The couple will be taking home the grand prize of N5M in cash, a N10M traditional wedding and a dream home.

Kachi and Rosie (ROKSIE), Iyke and Theresa (IYKERESA) were the last Love guests standing in the house after Chris Ville and Chris (DOUBLECHRIS), Arnold and Bolanle (BOLAR), Chidi and Sylvia (CHIVIA) were checked out.

Although, Rosie and Kachi did not have a good start at the beginning of the show as the former got heartbroken after her initial love interest, David chose another lady, Presh Talker.

Kachi kept pushing till he won her love. Rosie seems to be a single mother, but Kachi appears to have accepted her being a single mum and still want them to sail on as the ultimate couple.

Kachi also asked his queen to marry her and she said yes.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/sylvie64769233/status/1244299795482771456?s=21

