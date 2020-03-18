LifestyleHealth and Food

Katsina Records First Suspected Coronavirus Case

By Amaka Odozi

Katsina State has recorded its first suspected case of the deadly coronavirus, Covid-19, in Dutsinma local government area.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Kabir Musptapha said the patient has been quarantined.

This is coming after the third case of the virus was confirmed in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mustapha said the suspected index case recently returned from Malaysia and he is showing symptoms.

“Already, his samples have been taken and results being expected tomorrow. The contact tracing will commence as soon as results are out,” he said.

He also noted that the ministry is taking precautionary measures and working hand-in-hand with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the matter.

Residents of the host community of Dutsinma town have been advised to be wary of movements and gatherings and are free to seek medical attention if the need be.

