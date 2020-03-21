Kebbi State Orders Immediate Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Kebbi State Government has ordered closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state immediately over the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta- Aleiro, confirmed this development on Saturday.

Aleiro made this known after a meeting involving stakeholders in the education sector in the state.

He expressed that the primary schools’ pupils in the state would not resume on Monday.

He also said that all the students in the boarding schools would be allowed to stay in their hostels until Monday, March 23 when their schools would be closed.