General NewsEducation

Kebbi State Orders Immediate Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NUC Directs All Universities To Suspend Academic Activities

As measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country intensifies, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Kebbi State Orders Immediate Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Kebbi State Government has ordered closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state immediately over the...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Tips On How To Stay Safe

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, five times Balloon D'or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to his official Twitter handle...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Emir Of Daura, Residents Hold Special Prayer Against Coronavirus

Despite the federal government directive that gathering of over 50 people be suspended as a preventive measure against the...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Set Prisoners Free, Use Prisons As Quarantine Centres – Reps Member

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Chukwuma Umeoji, has suggested that inmates of correctional centres across the...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Kebbi State Government has ordered closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state immediately over the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Atiku Bagudu
Atiku Bagudu

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta- Aleiro, confirmed this development on Saturday.

Also Read: Covid-19: Don’t Let Overzealous Religion Hamper Public Safety, Moghalu Tells Nigerians

Aleiro made this known after a meeting involving stakeholders in the education sector in the state.

He expressed that the primary schools’ pupils in the state would not resume on Monday.

He also said that all the students in the boarding schools would be allowed to stay in their hostels until Monday, March 23 when their schools would be closed.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Tips On How To Stay Safe
Next articleCoronavirus: NUC Directs All Universities To Suspend Academic Activities
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: NUC Directs All Universities To Suspend Academic Activities

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
As measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country intensifies, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed Nigerian universities nationwide to close...
Read more

Coronavirus: Oyo And Imo Shut Down Schools

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as preventive measure to combat Coronavirus outbreak.He appealed...
Read more

Coronavirus: No Plans To Shut Down Schools In Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

Education Michael Isaac - 0
Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom states has said that there are no plans to shut down schools in the state due to the...
Read more

WAEC Postpones WASSCE 2020 Indefinitely

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Following the continued increase of the Coronavirus cases in West Africa, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the West African Senior School...
Read more
- Advertisement -