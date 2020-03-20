BBC News Pidgin

Kelechi Iheanacho,Cyril Dessers dey Gernot Rohr squad to play Sierra Leone for Afcon qualifiers – See di full list

By BBC News Pidgin

BBC News Pidgin
Kelechi Iheanacho

Getty Images
Iheanacho don score three goals for Leicester City for Premier League dis season

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho dey among di 24 players wey Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr invite for Nigeria 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against di Leone Stars of Sierra Leone dis month.

Rohr neva invite Iheanacho since im drop am from im 23-man squad for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt.

Rohr also invite two new players to di squad. One of dem na Germany based defender Kingsley Ehizibue, wey dey di books of FC Koln, and Holland -based striker Cyril Dessers.

Dessers wey dey play for Heracles Almelo na di highest goal scorer dis season for Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, vice captain William Ekong and defender Kenneth Omeruo name dey di list too.

Nigeria go play di Leone Stars for di Stephen Keshi Stadium for Asaba on Friday, 27 March, before dem fly go Freetown for di return leg for di confront Siaka Stevens Stadium four days later.

Di Super Eagles dey group L wey get Benin, Lesotho and Sierra Leone and na dem dey top di group with six points.

If dem win dia two games against Sierra Leone dem go book dia place for di 33rd Africa Cup of Nations wey go happun for Cameroon early next year, ahead of their away match to Benin Republic for Porto Novo for June and home game against Lesotho for early September.

Iheanacho don score three goals for Leicester for Premier League dis season.

See di full list of 24 players wey Rohr invite

Super Eagles

Getty Images
Super Eagles dey top group L with six points

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Wigan Athletic, England); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kingsley Ehizibue (FC Koln, Germany)

Midfielders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Etebo Oghenekaro (Getafe FC, Spain); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (Heracles Almelo, The Netherlands); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France)

