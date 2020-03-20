Entertainment

Kemi Olunloyo Says Nigerian Celebrity Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has advised people to stay away from celebrities because one has allegedly tested positive to Coronavirus.

Kemi Olunloyo
Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo

The controversial character pointed out that a man from the UK who attended the AMVCA 2020 in Lagos last weekend and interacted with many is now showing symptoms of the deadly virus.

Also Read: Lagos Explosion: Kemi Olunloyo Queries Why Buhari Didn’t Come To Sympathize With Victims

She also advised those who attended the movie award show and a night club in V.I to self-isolate in order to curb the spread of the virus.

See her tweets below:

