Kemi Olunloyo Says Nigerian Celebrity Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has advised people to stay away from celebrities because one has allegedly tested positive to Coronavirus.
The controversial character pointed out that a man from the UK who attended the AMVCA 2020 in Lagos last weekend and interacted with many is now showing symptoms of the deadly virus.
She also advised those who attended the movie award show and a night club in V.I to self-isolate in order to curb the spread of the virus.
See her tweets below:
If U attended #AMVCA2020 and a V.I nightclub last weekend PLS #StayHome at least 7-14 days and #selfquarantine urself. Fever, chills, coughing, sneezing pls get tested, wear mask and stay safe. Isolate yourself, wash hands and pls Celebrities DON'T CALL ME! #CoronaVirusNigeria
— #DrKemi💊🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 19, 2020