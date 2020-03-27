BBC News Pidgin

Kenny Rogers die at 81 – See wetin young pipo gatz know about di Country musician

By BBC News Pidgin

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Approves N10bn For Lagos To Tackle Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N10b for Lagos state, the epicenter of the dreaded coronavirus in...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Buhari Not Addressing Nigerians Is A ‘Matter Of Style’ – Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has come out to state that...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 27th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: NCDC Confirms...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Lock Down Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place...
Read more
BBC News Pidgin
Kenny Rogers

Getty Images

American ogbonge contry musician Kenny Rogers don die at di age of 81.

Pesin for im family, say im “die peacefully for im house from natural causes”.

Rogers win three Grammy awards and dey popular for songs like Tyhe Gambler, Lucile, Cowartd of the County among plenti odas wey make im career last ova sixty years.

E tok say im songs dey tok “wetin evri man wan tok and wetin evri woman wan hear.”

Keny Rogers bin grow up for inside poverty for Texas before im start music wey make am launch im solo career for 1976.

E follow plenti oda ogbonge country musicians sing like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton back in 2010

Getty Images
Rogers and close friend Dolly Parton follow sing di ogbonge 1983 hit, Islands in the Stream

For 2013, e enta di Country Music Hall of Fame and even for dat year e perform “The Gambler” twice for Glastonbury on top how pipo gbadun di song.

Kenny Rogers don also follow act for plenti feem and TV shows wey include di 1982 feem Six Pack.

E bin marry five times and get five pikin.

Previous articleCoronavirus cases: Africans wey don catch, die or recover from Covid-19 disease outbreak
Next articleCoronavirus: Car companies go convert dia factory to make ventilators
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Tom Hanks coronavirus: Di Hollywood actor and im wife Rita Wilson don test positive to Covid-19 disease

BBC News Pidgin BBC News Pidgin - 0
Getty Images Ogbonge...
Read more

Coronavirus: Enyimba and Comets players wey dem kidnap for Nigeria don regain freedom

BBC News Pidgin BBC News Pidgin - 0
Eniymba FC Ojo don play five times...
Read more

Ifeanyi George: How car crash kill Nigeria striker

BBC News Pidgin BBC News Pidgin - 0
Nigeria international striker Ifeanyi George don die for motor accident at di age of 26.George, wey get two caps for di Super Eagles, dey...
Read more

Zagreb earthquake: Ground shake for Croatia capital wey dey face Coronavirus palava

BBC News Pidgin BBC News Pidgin - 0
EPA Falling blocks from building parked cars ...
Read more
- Advertisement -