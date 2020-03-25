Entertainment

Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting Second Child

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish

Model Eniko Parrish and her husband, comedian, and actor Kevin Hart are expecting their second child together.

The couple confirmed the good brews via an Instagram post which Eniko shared.

Read Also: Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish shares first photo of their newborn son Kenzo

Eniko shared a photo of herself stylishly showed off her growing baby bump in a photo and expressed the excitement of having a family of 6 soon.

She wrote;

”baby #2

in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!
soon to be a family of 6!
#glowingandgrowing”

