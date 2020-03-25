Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting Second Child

Model Eniko Parrish and her husband, comedian, and actor Kevin Hart are expecting their second child together.

The couple confirmed the good brews via an Instagram post which Eniko shared.

Eniko shared a photo of herself stylishly showed off her growing baby bump in a photo and expressed the excitement of having a family of 6 soon.

She wrote;

”baby #2

in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!

soon to be a family of 6!

#glowingandgrowing”