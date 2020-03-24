Kiki Of Jenifa’s Diary Speaks Up As AMVCA’s Participant Tests Positive For COVID-19

Popular actress, Lotachukwu Elixir popular known as Kiki( her name in popular TV series, Jenifa’s diary) has taken to her official Twitter handle to share that she is fine and not showing any symptoms of coronavirus yet.

According to the actress, if anything Changes, she would do the needful.

She made this known following the news that one of the attendees of the Africa Magic Viewer Choice Award(AMVCA) tested positive for the deadly disease and she was in attendance.

She wrote: “For those tagging me, I’m fine. No symptoms. If anything changes, I’ll do the needful. Thanks, guys. Let’s all stay safe. #CoronaVirusNigeria #Amvca.”