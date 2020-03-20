Kubrat Pulev: Di boxer wey go fight Anthony Joshua for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PA Media Anthony Joshua regain im WBA, IBF and WBO titles with victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. for Saudi Arabia for December

British world champion Anthony Joshua go fight Kubrat Pulev for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 20 June.

Pulev wey be 38 years, come from Bulgaria and na him IBF, wey be boxing join-body say Joshua wey get di WBA, IBF and WBO titles must fight.

Joshua win im belts back with points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. for December.

“I dey very happy to get dis opportunity to show di world how strong I dey,” na wetin Pulev tok.

Dis go be Joshua first fight for UK since im beat Alexander Povetkin for Wembley for September 2018.

Im bin suppose fight Pulev for Cardiff Principality Stadium for October 2017 but di fight no happun

Di Bulgarian withdraw after im get shoulder injury during training alias sparring, Carlos Takam gatzs step up to replace am with just 12 days’ notice.

Last week, Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn tok say tok-tok dey go on for di all-British unification fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Fury beat Deontay Wilder to collect di WBC title last month, e mean say na British heavyweights hold all di belts dem for di division.

But Wilder wey be American do use di rematch clause, wey mean say Fury vs Wilder part three go happun before Fury and Joshua go fight.

Getty Images Kubrat Pulev, na former European heavyweight champion

Who be Kubrat Pulev?

Pulev, na former European heavyweight champion.

Di Bulgaria don lose once for im 29 fights. Wladimir Klitschko knockout for fifth round for November 2015.

For 2015, im beat Britain Hughie Fury on points for IBF final eliminator for Bulgaria for October 2018, im first fight since im pull out of im original meeting with Joshua.

Im last fight, im win with unanimous points victory, against American Rydell Booker, for November.