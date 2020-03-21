Entertainment

Kwam1 Sends Message To Fans Over Coronavirus (Video)

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Fuji Legend, Wasiu Ayinde, commonly called Kwam1 has sent a warning to his fans and all Nigerians over the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Wasiu Ayinde
Wasiu Ayinde

In a video circulated on social media, the Fuji musician was captured singing “Coronavirus isn’t a joking issue.”

Also Read: Covid-19: Don’t Let Overzealous Religion Hamper Public Safety, Moghalu Tells Nigerians

The recently coronated Mayegun of Yoruba land urged Nigerians to distance themselves from unnecessary gatherings, a message in line with the orders from state governments across the nation.

“If you have no reason to be out, self-isolate. Let’s listen to the health officials,” he stated in Yoruba.

Watch the video below:

