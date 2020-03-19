Politics

Kwankwaso Wasn’t Attacked In Kano — Aide

By Verity Awala

Kwankwaso Wasn't Attacked In Kano — Aide

Verity Awala

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State was not attacked during a political gathering in Kano on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Adam, media aide to Abb Kabir Yusuf, Kano governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state, dismissed the reports.

Read Also: Buhari Behind Sanusi’s Removal, Kwankwaso Alleges

There were reports that Kwankwaso was attacked after a meeting with the officials of PDP national committee for the ward congress and other factional leaders of the party in the state.

