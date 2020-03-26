Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million For Fight Against Coronavirus

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: South Africa Records 709 Cases

South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

US To Charge People Who Purposefully Spread Coronavirus As Terrorists

Americans who intentionally expose and infect others with coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, according to...
Read more
Special ReportsAmaka Odozi - 0

EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Causing Damage In Nigeria’s Travel, Events Industries

“This is what we feed on, and now, we have no work to do as movements has been restricted,"...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

The whole of sporting world has been thrown into scare following report that Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

The makeup mogul donated the money to her obstetrician-gynaecologist (OB-GYN), Dr. Thais Alaibadi, and it will be used to purchase personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals working on the front lines against COVID-19.

In an Instagram post breaking the news of the reality star’s donation, Alaibadi — who is an OB-GYN at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, wrote: “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude.

READ ALSO – Ghanaian Comedian Michael Blackson Cause Commotion Over Fake Chat With Kylie Jenner (Photo)

“I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million.”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases
Next articleMan Accuses Abuja Police Of Assault (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lots Of People Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously – Simi

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Nigerian singe,r Simi has again spoken on the spread of COVID 19 in Nigeria.According to Simi, so many people are not taking the pandemic...
Read more

Coronavirus: No Point Fasting And Praying If You Will Return To Your Evil Ways – Efia Odo

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has spoken on people repenting of their evil ways during this coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.On her Twitter account, Odo...
Read more

Coronavirus: Bill Cosby’s Legal Team Demands His Release From Prison

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Bill Cosby's legal team wants him released from prison due to his health concerns and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The 82-year-old disgraced comedian has been serving...
Read more

‘Matt Alkali And Rotimi Adigun’s People Are Trying To Bribe Me’ – Kemi Olunloyo (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has accused the families of Matt Akali and Rotimi Adigun of bribery to conceal some information.Information Nigeria recalls the...
Read more
- Advertisement -