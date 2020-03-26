Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million For Fight Against Coronavirus

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

The makeup mogul donated the money to her obstetrician-gynaecologist (OB-GYN), Dr. Thais Alaibadi, and it will be used to purchase personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals working on the front lines against COVID-19.

In an Instagram post breaking the news of the reality star’s donation, Alaibadi — who is an OB-GYN at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, wrote: “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude.

READ ALSO – Ghanaian Comedian Michael Blackson Cause Commotion Over Fake Chat With Kylie Jenner (Photo)

“I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million.”