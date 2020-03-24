Sports

La Liga Suspended Indefinitely Over Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

MC Oluomo Warns NURTW Members To Adhere To Guidelines In Fighting Coronavirus

La Liga Suspended Indefinitely Over Coronavirus

Buhari's Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Buhari Negative

Coronavirus: South Africa Announces Nationwide Lockdown

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Confirms First COVID-19 Death

The Spainsh Football authorities has put all football in Spain, including La Liga, on hold indefinitely while the country deals with the continued spread of coronavirus.

FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona

Spain’s top flight was postponed for two rounds of matches earlier in March and the country is in a state of emergency.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Spanish FA Takes Decision On Handing Barcelona La Liga Title

Football will not resume until the Spanish government deems it safe to do so without any health risk.

As it stands, defending champions Barcelona lead La Liga by two points.

La Liga was initially suspended after a Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with the football club, tested positive for coronavirus.

