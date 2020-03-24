La Liga Suspended Indefinitely Over Coronavirus

The Spainsh Football authorities has put all football in Spain, including La Liga, on hold indefinitely while the country deals with the continued spread of coronavirus.

Spain’s top flight was postponed for two rounds of matches earlier in March and the country is in a state of emergency.

Football will not resume until the Spanish government deems it safe to do so without any health risk.

As it stands, defending champions Barcelona lead La Liga by two points.

La Liga was initially suspended after a Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with the football club, tested positive for coronavirus.